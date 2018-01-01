the world's healthiest dog treat mix.
Healthy Home Baked Treats For Your Furry Friend? Yes, please.
we're crazy dog people who love their pups like you do, and we're on a mission to change the treats they eat. our dog treat mixes are made with whole foods that are nutrient dense, responsibly sourced, and doggone delish. bake for your dog - they deserve it.
We Care.
we promise to do our part in making this world a better place. a monthly donation from proceeds will be made to a local or national organization that helps dogs in need.
Testimonials
Brit D.
I’m in shock as to how much LouLou enjoyed his Wagadō treats. After devouring the cookie within seconds, he scoured the carpet and floors looking for more. Way to go, guys! It's delicious!
Susan R.
I have never really liked to bake, but baking Wagadō is so quick and easy (and HEALTHY) that I actually now enjoy baking for my pups! Lance and Beau are extremely finicky treat eaters. There are MANY treats these two wont eat, but they loved Wagadō!
Eliza S.
Hudson and Sturgill love the carnivore and deep sea treats! We love that they're all natural and bursting with superfoods that help their coat, tummies, and bones. The treats are super easy to make and a great way to get the kids involved in pet care!
Kacey L.
This is such a great idea! I made it with my 2 year old son and all the dogs gobbled it up.